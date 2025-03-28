Twin Fest Louisiana moved to Saturday, April 6 due to inclement weather

Due to the threat of severe weather, Twin Fest Louisiana has been rescheduled from tomorrow to Sunday, April 6, 2025.

“The safety of our attendees, vendors, and those traveling from out of town is our top priority.

Same time, same place, just a new date! We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to see you all on Sunday, April 6th for an amazing Twin Fest experience,” reads a statement from organizers Sherry and Cherry Wilmore.

Read more about Twin Fest here, or on the official Facebook page. More information is expected to be available soon, so stay tuned.