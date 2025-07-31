Twin Fest Louisiana reschedules for September, following severe weather cancellations

Following two cancellations this spring due to severe weather, the award-winning Twin Fest will officially return to Terrebonne Parish this September.

Spearheaded by Everybody’s Favorite Twins, Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, the 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana is slated to return on September 27, 2025, from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM at the Houma Courthouse Square.

“You heard it right—after not once, but TWICE rescheduling, we’re finally ready to twin it up with you at the long-awaited 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana,” said Sherry and Cherry. “Grab your twins, triplets, siblings, cousins, besties—or just bring your fun-loving self.”

Photos provided.

This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates twins, multiples, and the people who love them, all while while giving back to the community. Proceeds from the festival will support CHeriSH Times Two, Sherry and Cherry’s nonprofit organization which empowers vulnerable populations– such as children in foster care– through important life transitions. Read more about CHeriSH Times Two and their mission here.

The 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana will feature the following highlights, present by the festival sponsor Humana Healthy Horizons:

Twin Two-Two Secondline: Join in the lively Louisiana tradition with this spirited second line dance. Grab your parasols, second line towels, and show off your moves as we celebrate the vibrancy of our culture.

Live Music and Performances: Throughout the day, experience Louisiana’s music’s vibrant and diverse sounds, from gospel to brass to soul music. Stay to close the festival with Twin-Step Seconline

Twin & Multiple Competitions: From “Most Alike” to “Most Unique,” these contests showcase the special bonds between twins and multiples.

Vendor Village: Enjoy a taste of Louisiana with delicious food, unique crafts, and cultural treasures from local vendors.

Family Activities: Interactive games, kid’s zone, photo opportunities, and hands-on activities for all ages ensure a fun-filled day for everyone.

Foster Care Panel: There will be a Foster Care Information Panel held at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne to help support local children in need.

Photos provided.

For more information about Twin Fest Louisiana as the festival approaches, please visit their Facebook page.