Two businesses from Terrebonne and Lafourche selected for Shell LiveWire’s 2025 Louisiana Cohort

Shell USA, Inc., in collaboration with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), recently named the 23 businesses selected from 13 Louisiana parishes who comprise the 2025 Louisiana cohort of Shell’s flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWire– with two hailing from Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The global program, now in its third year in Louisiana, works as a business accelerator and aims to strengthen the local economy by giving Louisiana entrepreneurs free access to knowledge, skills, networks, and resources that can help their businesses and, in turn, their communities thrive.

Signed & Seal with Kirsten Henderson from Terrebonne Parish and Folse Alarm Fire Co. from Lafourche Parish were two local businesses selected to participate. Read about their businesses here.

Shell LiveWire’s 2025 Louisiana cohort features a diverse class of entrepreneurs, whose businesses span a range of industries: 3D printing, cleaning, consulting, fashion, financial services, food and beverage, health, legal services, marketing, media, retail, wellness, and more.

“Building your own venture demands bravery, particularly when navigating unknown circumstances. This is what truly inspires me about this year’s LiveWire entrepreneurs—they engage with their communities, showcasing passion, resilience, and innovation,” remarked Emma Lewis, Shell EVP Chemicals. “Our commitment is to empower those creating positive change in their local areas, and I am incredibly proud to support these driven individuals in south Louisiana.”

The program aims to connect participants to support networks within their markets to help build and expand businesses across 13 rural parishes in South Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne.

Louisiana Small Business Development Center acts as the local implementing partner for the program, bringing a proven curriculum customized to meet the needs of the Shell LiveWire Louisiana cohort class. The sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts in marketing, finance, and team management.

“Every business in this cohort reflects a bold vision and deep commitment to their local communities.” said Heidi Melancon, Associate LSBDC State Director. “Through our partnership with Shell LiveWire, we’re able to deliver more than education—we’re helping shape the future of small business in Louisiana. This program empowers entrepreneurs not just to launch, but to lead sustainable and lasting growth across the state.”

About Shell LiveWire – Shell LiveWire is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs.

Shell LiveWire’s mission is to stimulate local economies through entrepreneurship, innovation, and meaningful employment. Every year, Shell LiveWire supports thousands of individuals in accessing the knowledge, skills, networks, and resources to turn business ideas into successful enterprises that provide sustainable incomes, create jobs and drive innovation.

Started in Scotland in 1982, the program is now active in 18 countries around the world. In 2024, Shell LiveWire trained more than 2,700 people around the world, creating more than 1,600 jobs, sustaining more than 2,400 jobs and creating 426 new businesses.

About Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) – The Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network (LSBDC) is a mission and performance-driven organization. The focus of the LSBDC is to provide high-quality, professional assistance to small businesses with an emphasis on in-depth, substantive, longer-term, outcome-oriented consulting and training.

The LSBDC has operated in Louisiana for forty years and is a member of America’s Small Business Development Association. The LSBDC, which began in 1983, is the oldest and largest national small business technical assistance organization. Louisiana is organized into ten regional centers, each hosted by a university in that region. The core services of the LSBDC are confidential one-on-one business consulting, impactful training programs, and expert resources designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs. Annually, the LSBDC assists 3,880 plus small businesses, creating over $67.2 million in capitalization, starting nearly 200 businesses, creating over 700 jobs, and training nearly 5,500 businesses.