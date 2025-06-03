Two cyclists dead after separate crashes in Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes

On June 1, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a bicycle on LA Hwy 57 near Cedar Grove Road in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Jerry Francis of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Francis was riding a bicycle south on LA Hwy 57 with no lights or reflective material. At the same time, a 2008 Lincoln Navigator was also traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Lincoln struck the rear of the bicycle.

Francis sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Lincoln was properly restrained and uninjured. The driver of the Lincoln was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample from Francis is pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Additionally, on June 1, 2025, around 10:30 p.m., Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorized bicycle on LA Hwy 308 at the intersection with LA Hwy 657 in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Jonathon Bourg of Golden Meadow.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bourg was riding a motorized bicycle north on LA Hwy 308, approaching its intersection with LA Hwy 657. At the same time, a 2021 Acura TLX was traveling east on LA Hwy 657. For reasons still under investigation, Bourg traveled through a red light, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Acura.

Bourg sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Acura was properly restrained and uninjured. The driver of the Acura was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample from Bourg is pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation.