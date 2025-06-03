Two cyclists dead after separate crashes in Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes

Rooted in Wellness: Breaux Farms Brings Fresh Flavor and Healthy Living to ThibodauxJune 2, 2025
On June 1, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a bicycle on LA Hwy 57 near Cedar Grove Road in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Jerry Francis of Houma.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Francis was riding a bicycle south on LA Hwy 57 with no lights or reflective material. At the same time, a 2008 Lincoln Navigator was also traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Lincoln struck the rear of the bicycle.
Francis sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Lincoln was properly restrained and uninjured. The driver of the Lincoln was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample from Francis is pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Additionally, on June 1, 2025, around 10:30 p.m., Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorized bicycle on LA Hwy 308 at the intersection with LA Hwy 657 in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Jonathon Bourg of Golden Meadow.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Bourg was riding a motorized bicycle north on LA Hwy 308, approaching its intersection with LA Hwy 657. At the same time, a 2021 Acura TLX was traveling east on LA Hwy 657. For reasons still under investigation, Bourg traveled through a red light, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Acura.
Bourg sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Acura was properly restrained and uninjured. The driver of the Acura was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample from Bourg is pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers wish to remind everyone that Louisiana’s roadways are shared spaces, used by motorists and bicyclists alike. Bicycles are legally considered vehicles, and riders are required to follow the same traffic laws as drivers. When riding at night, bicycles must be equipped with a white front light and a red rear light or reflector to help stay visible. Motorists should always stay alert for bicyclists, especially in low-light conditions. Regardless of how you travel, visibility and attentiveness go a long way in preventing crashes and saving lives.