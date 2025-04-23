Two Louisiana men killed in Texas boat explosion

Regional Military Museum to honor all fallen veterans in Memorial Day Ceremony of RemembranceApril 23, 2025
Two Louisiana men were killed in a boat explosion Wednesday morning at the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area near Port Arthur, Texas, according to a report by 12NewsNow.
The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. aboard a commercial work boat docked along Taylor’s Bayou. The vessel had just been refueled when the incident took place.
12NewsNow reports that the victims were a 45-year-old man from Abbeville and a 41-year-old man from Houma.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
