Two Terrebonne Parish high schoolers named State Finalists in Poetry Out Loud Competition

Labadieville man charged with theft and burglary in Thibodaux
March 18, 2025
Louisiana announces semifinalists, finalists for awards recognizing teachers, principals, ﻿and early childhood leaders
March 18, 2025
Labadieville man charged with theft and burglary in Thibodaux
March 18, 2025
Louisiana announces semifinalists, finalists for awards recognizing teachers, principals, ﻿and early childhood leaders
March 18, 2025

Two Terrebonne Parish students were recently honored as Louisiana State Finalists in the Poetry Out Loud Competition.

 

Cooper Duplantis of Terrebonne High School and Angela Solis of South Terrebonne High School were recognized for their exceptional work, and represented Terrebonne Parish in the State Finals last week.

 

Poetry Out Loud is a program where high school students across the country participate in a dynamic poetry recitation competition, which is designed to improve their public speaking skills, help build confidence, and teach them about literary history and contemporary life.

 

The program starts at the local level with a school or participating organization, where winners then advance to a regional and/or state competition, and ultimately to the national finals. Since the program’s inaugural year in 2005, more than 4.4 million students and 81,000 teachers from 20,000 schools across the U.S. have participated in Poetry Out Loud.

 

Congratulations to Cooper and Angela for their exceptional work! For more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council on Facebook or the official website for Poetry Out Loud.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 17, 2025

TPSO releases 2025 Mardi Gras Crime Stats: Over 70 arrests and significant drug seizures

Read more