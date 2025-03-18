Two Terrebonne Parish high schoolers named State Finalists in Poetry Out Loud Competition

Two Terrebonne Parish students were recently honored as Louisiana State Finalists in the Poetry Out Loud Competition.

Cooper Duplantis of Terrebonne High School and Angela Solis of South Terrebonne High School were recognized for their exceptional work, and represented Terrebonne Parish in the State Finals last week.

Poetry Out Loud is a program where high school students across the country participate in a dynamic poetry recitation competition, which is designed to improve their public speaking skills, help build confidence, and teach them about literary history and contemporary life.

The program starts at the local level with a school or participating organization, where winners then advance to a regional and/or state competition, and ultimately to the national finals. Since the program’s inaugural year in 2005, more than 4.4 million students and 81,000 teachers from 20,000 schools across the U.S. have participated in Poetry Out Loud.

Congratulations to Cooper and Angela for their exceptional work! For more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council on Facebook or the official website for Poetry Out Loud.