Two Terrebonne Parish natives to compete in Bull Riding National Finals Rodeo

Two Terrebonne Parish natives will represent the bayou at the National Finals Rodeo in Bull Riding this December!

Jace Trosclair and Dustin Boquet are both South Terrebonne High School graduates who are professional bull riders, and have officially made it to the National Finals Rodeo in Bull Riding, which will take place in Las Vegas on December 5, 2024

“The NFR is the NFL of Rodeo! It’s the top most professional level you can get,” reads a statement from South Terrebonne High School. “Congratulations Jace and Dustin! The whole STHS community is rooting for you!”

Jace Trosclair is currently ranked #3 in the world, and Dustin Boquet is ranked #16. Diamond D Arena and Stables, LLC in Houma will host a watch party for the competition beginning at 5:45 PM the evening of. The event is free and open to the public. See more information here.

Congratulations, Jace and Dustin!