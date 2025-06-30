13th Annual UHN Powwow celebrates culture and connection: See the dance winners here

The United Houma Nation hosted its 13th Annual Celebrating Abilities Awareness Powwow in Houma this past weekend, drawing hundreds to the area for a unique display of culture and connection.

The United Houma Nation has hosted powwows for decades, serving to unite the Chitimacha Tribal citizens while welcoming non-tribal attendees and fostering cultural education and mutual respect. The event was filled with Native American singing, drumming, dancing, food, crafts, storytelling, and local vendors offering vibrant ribbon skirts, asabikeshiinhs and sage, and more.

“It‘s just such a great opportunity to reconnect and celebrate who we are,” said Jared Crosby with the United Houma Nation. “Not only that, but it provides such an important way to preserve our culture. It’s where we share our traditions, our customs, our language, and express ourselves through song, dance, storytelling, and more. It‘s one of the most important ways we stay true to who we are, and share that with other people as well.”

Photos by Abigail Gauthier.

Laine Langley, a grass dancer participant, shared how his journey to the dance circle began with loss.

“One of my closest friends, whom I viewed as an older brother, passed away two years ago,” Langley said. “He loved the grass dancing category. We had talked about dancing together, and right when he passed, I was supposed to start dancing. I was in a mourning period for a year after.”

After that year, Langley decided to dive into dancing. He said being so close to his friend and watching him dance fluidly encouraged him to compete in the category, and it became a way to feel connected to the friend Langley had lost. “It’s hard to explain,” Langley said. “It’s a spiritual experience. Once you start hearing and feeling the beat of the drum, you just feel like you’re flowing.”

Photos by Abigail Gauthier.

The dance winners from the United Houma Nation’s 13th Annual Powwow are as follows:

JR Girls Traditional

1st 101 Caylee Hamilton

2nd 188 Oiyana Rose Basharn

3rd 147 Luna Ramirez

JR Girls Jingle

1st 105 Tayla Smith

2nd 158 Olivia Swift

3rd 149 Harmony Blackbear

JR Girls Fancy

1st 140 Callie Murphy

2nd 137 Niyah Godwin

3rd 172 Kinnidy Colston

JR Boys Traditional

1st 129 Kayson McGhee

2nd 134 Jaxon Rivers

JR Boys Straight

1st 186 Darrien Steele

JR Boys Grass

1st 184 Nicoda Castillo

2nd 100 Elijah Garner

3rd 150 Gabriel Ramirez

JR Boys Fancy

1st 142 Aiden Williams

2nd 133 Keaton Daughtry

Teen Girls Traditional

1st 182 Daniyah Horace

2nd 154 Anhinga Delgado

3rd 106 Aubrey Fontenot

Teen Girls Jingle

1st 110 Sasha Williams

2nd 119 Marisol Thompson

3rd 109 Makenna Williams

Teen Girls Fancy

1st 141 Catherine Naquin-Ledet

Teen Boys Traditional

1st 132 Kee Lon Daughtry

2nd 135 Jordyn Countryman

Teen Boys Grass

1st 117 Stephen McGhee

Teen Boys Fancy

1st 168 Ehren Bell

Golden Age Women

1st 122 Fawn Galvin

2nd 194 Yolanda Poncho

3rd 116 Jill Seahmer

Golden Age Men

1st 200 John Butler

2nd 173 Stephen Potts

3rd 102 Donald Garcie

Women’s Cloth

1st 165 Joanne Langley

2nd 163 Megan Zamora

3rd 138 Cassidy Murphy

Women’s Buckskin

1st 167 Audrey Svitak

Women’s Jingle

1st 178 Sequia Obe

2nd 120 Kateri Thompson

3rd 197 Sehoye Buckley

Women’s Fancy

1st 118 Shailen Seahmer

2nd 192 Athen Cameron

3rd 104 Raynella Fontenot

Men’s Traditional

1st 160 Alex Alvarez

2nd 139 Tommy Smith

3rd 164 Francisco Zamora

Men’s Straight

1st 151 Lucas Gilbert

Men’s Grass

1st 175 Dustin Langley

2nd 121 Carl Jetton

3rd 131 Gabe Parro

Men’s Fancy

1st 113 Gabe Bullock

2nd 176 Adam Bell

3rd 156 Micah Mcnair

Chief’s Special Women’s Fancy – Shailen Seahmer

Committee Special Men’s Traditional – Alex Alvarez

For more information about the United Houma Nation, please visit their Facebook.

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux by Isabelle Pinto.