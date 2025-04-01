United Houma Nation Chief Lora Ann Chaisson honored at statewide Women in Leadership Awards Ceremony

United Houma Nation Chief Lora Ann Chaisson was recently honored by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson at the Women in Leadership Awards Ceremony, recognizing her exceptional community impact.

14 well-deserving female leaders from across the state were chosen to receive this award in honor of Women’s History Month, which is celebrated annually in March. Lora Ann Chaisson was elected as Chief of the United Houma Nation in June of 2022, and this award celebrated her accomplishments during her three years of leadership.

“It was an honor to recognize Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson, one of the most intelligent, powerful, and inspiring leaders I’ve ever met,” said Sheriff Susan Hutson. “Her commitment to her people, our community, and her vision for the future are truly extraordinary.”

Photos provided by the United Houma Nation.

Chief Chaisson is a current resident of Point-Aux-Chenes, and serves as the UHN’s National Congress of American Indians Alternate Delegate as well as the Southeast Regional Alternate Vice President to the NCAI Executive Committee. She is also a current member of the United States Department of Labor Native American Employment and Training Council, as well as a Board Member and Treasurer for the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. Locally, she is an appointee to the Lafourche, Assumption, and Terrebonne Workforce Board.

Chief Chaisson is further employed as a Vice President of Tribal Solutions Group, and previously, she worked with the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana and the Institute for Indian Development within both the domestic violence and the workforce development programs. Chief Chaisson is also an alumnus of the American Indian Opportunity Ambassador Program, a national organization providing leadership development for Native American professionals looking to grow their communities.

The United Houma Nation is a state-recognized tribe of approximately 19,000 tribal members residing within a six-parish service area encompassing 4,570 square miles. The six parishes, (Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines) are located along the southeastern coast of Louisiana, where the Houmas have lived for centuries.

For more information about the United Houma Nation, please visit their Facebook or website. Information in the above biography was provided by the United Houma Nation.