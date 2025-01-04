United Houma Nation honors community leaders at Annual Awards Baquet

The United Houma Nation recently celebrated the people and organizations who advance and support the efforts of the Nation at their Annual Awards Banquet in December.

“We are immensely grateful for their contributions to the citizens of the United Houma Nation,” reads a statement from the local tribe.

The 2024 United Houma Nation Awardees are as follows:

EDUCATION – Kasha Clay

Kasha Clay CULTURAL PRESERVATION – Betty and Aubrey Billiot

Betty and Aubrey Billiot ADVOCATE – Greater New Orleans Foundation

Greater New Orleans Foundation LEADERSHIP – Thomas Dardar Jr

Thomas Dardar Jr PIONEER – Laura Billiot

All photos provided buy the United Houma Nation.

The United Houma Nation (UHN) is a state recognized tribe of approximately 17,000 tribal members residing within a six-parish area encompassing 4,570 square miles. Within this area, distinct tribal communities are situated among the interwoven bayous and canals where Houmas traditionally earned a living. Although by land and road these communities are distant, they were historically very close by water.

The Tribe today is presented with the unique challenges of preserving and maintaining our culture and way of life when the land is disappearing from underneath our feet. The UHN is committed and dedicated to doing exactly that. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.