United Houma Nation receives Sacred Indian Mounds in Historic Donation

The United Houma Nation is proud to announce the acquisition of sacred Indian Mounds through an Act of Donation signed on December 13, 2024. This historic donation was made by L & R Realty, Inc., Lana & Brothers, LLC, and P & G Realty, with Mr. Mike Heck representing the donors. Lora Ann Chaisson, Principal Chief of the United Houma Nation, accepted the donation with heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Nation.

The donated property includes two mounds used historically by Native American tribes for ceremonies, burials, and high-ground refuge during flooding. A 1978 Environmental Protection Agency archaeological report also identifies modern burial sites and significant artifacts on the land, underscoring its cultural and historical importance.

Efforts to secure the Indian Mounds for the United Houma Nation began as early as 2007 when the National Archaeological Society sought to purchase the site in partnership with local officials. While the agreement was not finalized at that time, the owners chose to remove the property from the market. In the Fall of 2024, the corporate owners reached out to the United Houma Nation, announcing their unanimous decision to return the LANDBACK to the tribe.

Photos provided by United Houma Nation.

“We are extremely grateful for this LANDBACK donation,” Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson said. “This sacred land holds deep cultural and historical significance for our people, and we look forward to preserving it as good stewards of the land.”

The donation aligns with the principles of the LANDBACK movement, a nationwide initiative dedicated to returning traditional Indigenous lands and cultural artifacts to Native communities. For further information, please contact Sherry Parfait at Parfait Media, LLC, sherry@parfaitmedia.com.