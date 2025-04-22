Unrestrained Houma man killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

On April 21, 2025, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 57 near Ashland Landfill Road. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 69-year-old Tony Frisella Jr. of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Kenworth garbage truck was traveling south on LA Hwy 57 and had slowed to a stop to turn left onto Ashland Landfill Road. Following the Kenworth was a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Frisella. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Kenworth.

Frisella, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital. Troop C was later notified that Frisella succumbed to his injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, impaired and distracted driving remain leading causes of crashes in our state. Troopers urge all motorists to stay attentive at all times, maintain a safe following distance, and always drive focused and alert. Additionally, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease the chances of serious injury or death. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Every trip. Every time.