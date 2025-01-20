Up to 4 inches of snow now expected in Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish this week

3-4 inches of snow and winter precipitation are now expected in southern Louisiana this week.

“Forecasted snowfall totals have increased as well with a much larger part of the area expected to see totals in the 4-6″ range now. Some areas could see higher amounts, possibly in excess of 10″, where any heavier snow bands set up,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service New Orleans. “Any of those amounts, depending on the location, would easily rank among the highest one-day totals in history for our area.”

Forecast provided by National Weather Service.

Beginning late tonight through Wednesday, January 22, 2025, parts of Louisiana could see over 6 inches of snow. The local Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish areas could see as much as 4 inches, even close to the coast.

Hazardous travel conditions are likely across southern Louisiana and into Mississippi, as well as dangerously cold conditions. Hard freezes are expected, with wind chills as low as 5 degrees.

Community members are encouraged to adjust plans as needed, have multiple ways to receive warnings, winterize their homes, and bring pets/plants inside. Avoid the roads if necessary.

To stay up to date and for more information, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans.