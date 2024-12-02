UPDATE MISSING PERSON: Kenneth Friedlander

At 5:40 p.m. on Monday December 2, Louisiana State Police and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Mr. Friedlander has been located and is safe. All questions should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Original press release:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 76-year-old Kenneth Friedlander of West Main Street in Cut Off. He was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024. He left his home driving a gray 2021 Toyota Highlander bearing a Louisiana license plate “852 EOG.” His vehicle was reportedly last seen headed westbound on Bayou Road near Tiger Drive in Thibodaux.

Friedlander is described as 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes. He is possibly wearing black pants, a black or gray jacket, and a black cap. He suffers from medical issues and may be disoriented. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.