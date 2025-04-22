UPDATE: Missing teen Eden Rochester found safe

Creating opportunities and strengthening communities: Second Chance Career and Resource Fair returns to Thibodaux next monthApril 22, 2025
Restore or Retreat wins National 2025 EcoGuardian Earth Day Award for coastal conservation effortsApril 22, 2025
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared on April 22, 2025 at 12:50 PM that missing teen Eden Rochester has been found and is safe.
Original article:
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Eden Rochester of Burma Road in Thibodaux. He was last seen at his residence on Sunday morning, April 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Rochester is described as 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with red hair. He has a tattoo of “999” on his left wrist and “10+6” tattooed on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and he was carrying a black backpack and a black guitar case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.