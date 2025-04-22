UPDATE: Missing teen Eden Rochester found safe

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shared on April 22, 2025 at 12:50 PM that missing teen Eden Rochester has been found and is safe.

Original article:
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Eden Rochester of Burma Road in Thibodaux. He was last seen at his residence on Sunday morning, April 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Rochester is described as 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with red hair. He has a tattoo of “999” on his left wrist and “10+6” tattooed on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and he was carrying a black backpack and a black guitar case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
