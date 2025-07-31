UPDATE: New, limited hours of operation announced for Dularge Bridge

The LA DOTD has announced a change to operating hours of the Dularge Bridge as work continues.

Starting today, the Dularge Bridge will only be open to vehicular traffic during shortened curfew hours. During the previous closure, a potential issue was discovered.

After coordination with the structural engineering team, the decision was made to reduce the operating times in order to reduce stresses on certain components. The LA DOTD is currently coordinating with the consultant to determine a fix to the situation, including short and long term solutions.

The Dularge Bridge will only be open to vehicular traffic during the following times:

6:30 AM – 8:30 AM

11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

12:45 PM – 1:15 PM

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

These temporary hours are designed to alleviate traffic during peak rush hours while the repair work continues, explained Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron.

These temporary hours will be in place until further notice. This information was provided on behalf of the LA DOTD by Representative Jessica Domangue.