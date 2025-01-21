UPDATE: TPCG announces gas line has reached maximum operating pressure

Terrebonne General extends weather-related closures and advisories
January 21, 2025
The cold weather is here: How to prevent home fires and accidents from heaters
January 21, 2025
Terrebonne General extends weather-related closures and advisories
January 21, 2025
The cold weather is here: How to prevent home fires and accidents from heaters
January 21, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has recently announced that the parish has system has reached maximum operating pressure.


Community members are encouraged to preserve energy by lowering central thermostats to 68° or the lowest comfortable temperature to avoid issues.

Please stay tuned to the Terrebonne Parish Facebook page for more important updates.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Related posts

January 21, 2025

Terrebonne General extends weather-related closures and advisories

Read more