UPDATE: Victims of seaplane crash in Lafourche Parish now identified

UPDATE: The victims of the crash have been identified as Lyle Panepinto and Lauren Menkemeller.

According to reports from WDSU, a seaplane crashed in Raceland Wednesday night, killing two people on board.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson reported that the plane took off from a body of water in the New Orleans area en route to the Houma-Terrebonne Regional Airport.

The plane, carrying a man and a woman, crashed into a marshy area near Highway 90 and Highway 182 on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Search and rescue operations went into the night, but were difficult to conduct due to the darkness and marshy area, according to Chiasson. The Lafourche Parish President continued, saying once the sun rose crews were able to locate the plane. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.