Updated location announced for historic Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has announced a change in location for the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-Elect Simon Peter Engurait. The ceremony will now take place at 2 PM on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Stopher Gym on the campus of Nicholls State University. A reception will follow in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom.

This marks a historic moment for the Diocese, as it will be only the second ordination of a bishop in its history. The first occurred in 1993 with the ordination of the Most Reverend Michael Jarrell. All other bishops of the diocese were previously ordained and only required installation. Notably, this will also be the first time a priest from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is ordained as its bishop.

Bishop-Elect Engurait will become the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. His ordination will be presided over by His Excellency, the Most Reverend Gregory Aymond, Archbishop of New Orleans, and held in the presence of His Eminence Christophe Cardinal Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

Doors will open early for seating, and attendees are asked to be in place by 1:30 PM to allow the liturgy to begin promptly at 2 PM

The ordination will also be livestreamed on the Diocese’s official YouTube channel (@htdioceseLA) and Facebook page, offering the faithful across the region and beyond a chance to witness this important event.

Bishop-Elect Engurait has served as Diocesan Administrator since January 2024, following the passing of Bishop Mario Dorsonville. He has also served as Vicar General since 2017 and continues to serve as pastor of St. Bridget Parish.