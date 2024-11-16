Vandebilt Catholic celebrates the grand opening of the Richard “Dickie” Barker Student Union

On Wednesday, Vandebilt Catholic High School marked a momentous occasion with Mass, a blessing, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Richard “Dickie” Barker Student Union. This transformation was made possible through a generous $500,000 donation from the Richard “Dickie” Barker family.

“Today is special day for the Vandebilt Catholic community as we will have the blessing, and ribbon cutting of the Richard “Dickie” Barker Student Union. As you all know on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall and left Vandebilt Catholic with over $20 million dollars worth of damage. What many of you may not know is that two days earlier on that Friday, the Vandebilt Catholic Advancement Department hosted the Barker siblings to discuss the idea of renovating our cafeteria and dedicating it in honor of their father. I left that meeting on Friday excited for the future, not only of the Student Union Project but of all the projects we had planned for our campus. Little did we know of the destruction that Hurricane Ida would cause and how long our road to recovery would be,” shared Jeremy Gueldner, Vandebilt Catholic Hugh School President.

“Today is testament more than anything else to the power of our community all of us together, walking with assurance, courage, and fresh support. On the wall in the union, just under his graduation photo, you will find Mr. Dickie’s senior quote, “Always willing to lend a helping hand together with a laugh.” This is the perfect quote for this project, and one we know we had to include in our design. It is an honor for the Vandebilt Catholic Student Union to bear the name of Mr. Richard ‘Dickie’ Barker, a member of the St. Francis Class of 1953. A great father, a great grandfather, a great great-grandfather, a successful businessman, and a person who is synonymous with the ideals of Vandebilt Catholic High School: faith, family, and excellence,” Gueldner added.

The updated space, part of the 2021 Terrier Blueprint, features a modern collegiate design by Duplantis Design Group. It includes flexible seating, multiple serving stations, and areas for gatherings and events, creating a welcoming environment for students and faculty alike.

This space, dedicated to the memory of Richard “Dickie” Barker, is the father of 8 children, all of whom attended Vandebilt Catholic High School; Lisa ‘74, Ann ‘75, Richard ‘77, Michael ‘78, Kelly ‘79, Keith ‘80, Brett ‘82, and Chris ‘85. Several of the Barker families have also extended the tradition of a Catholic education to their children and even fourth generation grandchildren.