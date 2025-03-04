Vandebilt Terriers crowned South Louisiana Quiz Bowl Champions after undefeated season

The Vandebilt Terriers are pleased to announce they they have been crowned the South Louisiana Quiz Bowl Champions!

On February 25, 2025, the Vandebilt Quiz Bowl Team defeated South Lafourche 50-38 to win the Varsity Championship of the 34-team Regional Tournament for South Louisiana Quiz Bowl. The team finished the season undefeated with a score of 5-0.

This year’s team members are Aiden Woodfork ‘28, Cooper Bennett ‘25 (captain), Alise Malbrough ’25, Elijah Valure ‘25, Lucas Rieve-Hilse ‘26, Grace Champagne ‘27, Lillian Frohman ‘28 (not pictured), Annabelle Babin ‘28 (not pictured), and Gabrielle Hebert (not pictured) ‘28.

Local Varsity Quiz Bowl teams are open to students in grades 9-12 who have a love of learning and seek the challenge of academic competition. The teams compete annually in the South Louisiana Quiz Bowl Tournament in Morgan City, as well as the state tournament sponsored by the Louisiana Association for Academic Competition held in the spring at Northwestern State University.

Congratulations to the Terriers for their undefeated season and recent Quiz Bowl win! For more information and photos, please visit Vandebilt Catholic High School on Facebook.