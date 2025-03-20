Very cold weather expected Friday morning, as Red Flag Fire Warning continues

Terrebonne General Health System update regarding One Advantage alertMarch 20, 2025
Near-freezing temperatures are expected across south Louisiana beginning tonight and into early Friday morning, as the Red Flag Fire Warning continues.
Lows in Houma are expected to drop below 40 degrees by 6:00 AM Friday morning, potentially getting as cold as 38 degrees.
As the gusty, cool weather continues, residents are reminded to continue following the Red Flag Fire Warning, as conditions are still ripe for fire to catch and spread quickly. Please avoid all the following activities:
- Do not start a campfire or ignite a burn pile
- Use extreme caution if working with equipment that could spark
- Check chains, bearings, and exhaust systems
- Do not park on dry grass
- Obey burn bans and other restrictions
- Report any fires to local officials
For more information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook.