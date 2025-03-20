Very cold weather expected Friday morning, as Red Flag Fire Warning continues

Near-freezing temperatures are expected across south Louisiana beginning tonight and into early Friday morning, as the Red Flag Fire Warning continues.

Lows in Houma are expected to drop below 40 degrees by 6:00 AM Friday morning, potentially getting as cold as 38 degrees.

As the gusty, cool weather continues, residents are reminded to continue following the Red Flag Fire Warning, as conditions are still ripe for fire to catch and spread quickly. Please avoid all the following activities:

Do not start a campfire or ignite a burn pile

Use extreme caution if working with equipment that could spark

Check chains, bearings, and exhaust systems

Do not park on dry grass

Obey burn bans and other restrictions

Report any fires to local officials

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook.