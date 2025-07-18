Veterinary help now available for Terrebonne pet owners facing financial hardship

Need a vet but can’t afford it? There’s help available.

For a limited time, The Inner Pup has partnered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to offer veterinary assistance for local pet owners who are otherwise considering surrendering their pet due to health issues. If your pet has a health issue causing distress, you can apply here.

“Our goal is to keep pets out of the shelter and in homes, and we know times are tough,” said the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. “Sometimes a family might feel like they have no choice but to surrender a pet to an overflowing shelter because they can’t afford the unexpected vet visit that their pet needs.”

This veterinary assistance grant is available for non-routine and non-emergency care, such as illness or injury. This program is intended to cover one-time veterinary expenses and does not cover long-term or extended care. This service is available for pet owners experiencing financial hardship who receive government assistance benefits or can provide explanation of extenuating circumstances (medical catastrophe or weather disaster).

Examples of common conditions include:

Allergies

Asthma

Broken Bones

GI Distress

Injury Treatment

Kidney Disease

Mass Removal

Respiratory Infections

Skin Infections

Seizures

Thyroid Disease

UTIs

This application is for Terrebonne Parish residents – if you are from a different parish, please visit The Inner Pup’s website for more information about programs available to your parish.