Voice your opinions on Louisiana’s coastal future: Public invited to participate in 2029 Coastal Master Plan Workshops

Development of the 2029 Coastal Master Plan is underway, and your feedback is necessary.

“This plan will build upon previous master plan efforts and strive to ensure that the collective effects of project investments reduce storm surge-based flood risk to communities, provide habitat for commercial and recreational activities, and reinforce infrastructure critical to our working coast,” said the Coastal Protection Restoration Authority.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will host four workshops over the summer, where community members are encourage to voice their ideas and opinions regarding the future of Louisiana’s coast.

Attendees of the workshops can learn about the state’s Coastal Master Plan and how to submit your project ideas for possible inclusion, discuss coastal land loss and flood risk challenges you see, how they might change over the next 50 years, and actions we can take, and get input from experts on your project ideas.

Workshop Dates

July 23, 2025 from 5:30-8:00 PM – LSU Ag Center, Abbeville

July 29, 2025 from 5:30-8:00 PM – Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Cut Off

July 31, 2025 from 5:30-8:00 PM – Docville Farms, Violet

August 4, 2025 from 5:30-8:00 PM – LSU Ag Center, Raceland

Register for the workshops here.

The New Project Development Workshops will include an overview of Louisiana’s 2029 Coastal Master Plan New Project Development and submittal process, tables where participants can learn more about our coastal challenges, potential solutions, and CPRA’s planning tools to support new project development, and tables where participants can workshop new project ideas with experts.

For more information, please visit the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s official website.