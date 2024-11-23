Volunteers needed for critical coastal restoration project in Fourchon

Restore or Retreat, Ducks Unlimited/ConocoPhillips, and Woodside Energy are calling for volunteers to help with the vital planting of the Fourchon Terraces from December 5–7, 2024. This multi-day effort focuses on planting approximately 12,000 locally grown Black Mangroves, which play a crucial role in coastal protection and habitat restoration.

What to Expect

Volunteers will travel by boat to planting sites and work in teams to plant mangroves using jet sleds and dibbles. This muddy but rewarding work is critical for building storm surge barriers, retaining sediment, controlling erosion, and restoring habitat for migratory birds and fisheries in the region.

Details

Location: Fourchon, Louisiana

Fourchon, Louisiana Dates: December 5–7, 2024

December 5–7, 2024 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily What’s Provided: Lunch, hydration, and a commemorative bag for participants

Important Notes

Volunteers must wear rubber boots due to muddy conditions.

Pre-registration is required for planning purposes—no walk-up registrations will be accepted.

Participants can register for one or multiple days.

Once registered, volunteers will receive a detailed scope of work and additional event information.

Make a Difference

By joining this effort, you’ll directly contribute to protecting Louisiana’s coast and creating a thriving environment for local wildlife. Don’t miss this opportunity to give back to the region while enjoying the outdoors. Register online here.

For more information, contact Restore or Retreat Project Coordinator Polly Glover at polly.glover@nicholls.edu.