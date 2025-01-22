Water Conservation Notice issued for Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 has issued a Water Conservation Notice for all customers in Lafourche Parish serviced by the District. All customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice.

Lafourche Parish Government has also asked residents to stop dripping water, stating that temperatures have risen to the point that it is no longer necessary to drip water from faucets.

This Water Conservation Notice is being issued in response to the excessive demand on the water system due to the winter storm event we are currently facing.