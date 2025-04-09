Weekend Roundup: April 11-13

Butterflies Are Free | April 4 – April 13- Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is presenting “Butterflies Are Free” by Leonard Gershe from April 4 to April 13, 2025. Performances begin at 7:00 pm, except Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 pm. There is no performance on Monday April 7. Young Don Baker, hero of his mother’s Donny Dark books for children, has been blind since birth, his overprotective mother following his every move. Don finally decides to take his own apartment in Manhattan and pursue his songwriting ambitions. When she meets his kooky neighbor, sexy actress Jill, Mrs. Baker’s controlling instincts go into overdrive, with hilariously touching results. For more information and purchase tickets visit the Le Petit website at houmalittletheatre.com or contact the box office at 985-876-4278.

TPSD Student Art Show | April 11 – April 17 – The Terrebonne Parish School District will host their Annual School Art Show at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library in Houma. The art show will feature work from students at Ellender, H.L. Bourgeois, Terrebonne, and South Terrebonne High Schools. Don’t miss this chance to see local talent in our community and support these students! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish School Districts on Facebook.

Southdown Marketplace | April 12 from 8 AM – 4 PM– Celebrate 40 years of Southdown Marketplace by buying handmade local artwork & treasures, eating Cajun food, learning about our rich bayou culture, petting fuzzy friends at the petting zoo, competing in a corn hole tournament, and touring our beautiful Southdown Plantation & Museum.

Hazardous Waste Collection Day | April 12 from 8 AM – 12 PM– Lafourche Parish Government announced a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Mathews Government Complex from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM to help keep the community clean and safe. It is very important to dispose of hazardous waste properly to ensure local safety, please follow the guidelines provided for acceptable and unacceptable items. The following items will be accepted: oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue, pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, bug spray, batteries and flammables such as propane. The following items will not be accepted: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive devices and liquid containers larger than 5 gallons. The Mathews Government Complex is located at 4876 Hwy 1 in Raceland. Call (985) 446-8427 with further questions.

Grand Isle Clean Up Day | April 12 from 9 AM – 12 PM– Join us for Grand Isle Clean Up Day! Together, we’ll tackle beach and highway clean-up efforts to keep our beautiful island pristine. Meeting Point: Grand Isle Multiplex 3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358. Please bring your own gloves. Bags will be provided by the Grand Isle Garden Club. Volunteers can sign up by emailing the Garden Club at treesforgrandisle@gmail.com or by calling Ronnie Sampey at 985.226.3766. Let’s make a difference together! Your help makes our community shine.