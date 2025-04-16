Weekend Roundup: April 18-20

New Louisiana registry maps 135 historic cemeteries across every parishApril 16, 2025
Way of the Cross Walk | April 18 at 12 PM– Taking place at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and School the walking route is as follows: Starting at St. Bernadette School – take a right onto Funderburk Avenue, right on B Street, left on Kenney Street, right on West Park Avenue, go to Bayou Gardens Blvd., right on Bayou Gardens Blvd. down to Broadmoor Avenue, right on Broadmoor Avenue, right on Chene Drive, left onto Alma Street, right on Bristle Blvd., right on Coventry Circle, left on Carrington Circle, go around the circle, right back on Coventry Circle, left back onto Bristle Blvd., right back onto Alma Street, then right onto Southland Circle, left on Ashley Drive, down Ashley Drive to Southland Circle, left onto Southland Circle, then to B Street, continue on B Street until Funderburk Avenue, then left onto Funderburk Avenue, ending back at school.
Petite Bayou Farmer/Craft Market | April 19 at 9 AM– Come on down to the monthly show lactated under the pavilion at Lagniappe Park, located at 258 Klondyke Rd. in Chauvin!
Bitty Bunny Bash | April 19 for 10 AM – 1 PM– The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is hopping into spring fun this Saturday! Bring the whole family out for egg hunts, bunny cuddles, springtime crafts, and more. Creature Farm will be there with their adorable animals, and Abbigail LaCombe Photography will be capturing all the fun! Get your tickets today and come play the cajun way!
14th Annual Free Community Easter Eggstravaganza at Peltier Park | April 19 from 10 AM to 12 PM- Sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, come join in on the fun….everything is free! Age level and special needs hunt times (featuring over 10,000 eggs), pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, inflatables, petting zoo, and other activities. Complimentary hot dogs will be served.