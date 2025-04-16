Weekend Roundup: April 18-20

Petite Bayou Farmer/Craft Market | April 19 at 9 AM– Come on down to the monthly show lactated under the pavilion at Lagniappe Park, located at 258 Klondyke Rd. in Chauvin!

Bitty Bunny Bash | April 19 for 10 AM – 1 PM– The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is hopping into spring fun this Saturday! Bring the whole family out for egg hunts, bunny cuddles, springtime crafts, and more. Creature Farm will be there with their adorable animals, and Abbigail LaCombe Photography will be capturing all the fun! Get your tickets today and come play the cajun way!

14th Annual Free Community Easter Eggstravaganza at Peltier Park | April 19 from 10 AM to 12 PM- Sponsored by First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, come join in on the fun….everything is free! Age level and special needs hunt times (featuring over 10,000 eggs), pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, inflatables, petting zoo, and other activities. Complimentary hot dogs will be served.