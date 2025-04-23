Weekend Roundup: April 25-27

La Fete Du Monde | April 25-26-This three day festival is known as the swamp pop extravaganza of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. Located at the Lafourche Pavilion and green space behind Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center in Raceland, it features live music, dancing, delicious Cajun food, games and carnival rides for all ages!

2nd Annual Craft & Cue Night Market | April 25 from 5 – 9:30 PM-Enjoy craft beer, live music, over 35 vendors, and BBQ at Big Mike’s in Thibodaux.

Bayouland Torch Run & Anything Goes Cookoff | April 26 at 8 AM– Officers will carry the “Flame of Hope” for Special Olympics Louisiana in Houma on Saturday, April 26, beginning at 9 AM. The Bayouland Torch Run will start and end at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse. In addition to the run, the excitement continues with the inaugural Anything Goes Cookoff—a lively celebration filled with food, fun, and festivities. Starting at 8 AM, attendees can enjoy a vibrant craft fair, a classic car show, and live entertainment for all ages. Food service begins at 11 AM, featuring three delicious competition categories: Anything with Rice, Anything with Pasta, and Anything with Seafood. Local cooking teams will showcase their culinary skills in front of celebrity judges, while the public casts their votes for the Fan Favorite award.

Battle of the Books | April 26 at 10 AM– Get Ready for the Ultimate Showdown: Battle of the Books at the Houma Municipal Auditorium! Presented by Terrebonne Parish Library & Synergy Bank It’s brains vs. books in this thrilling, “Family Feud”-style tournament, where student teams face off to prove their literary mastery! After intense schoolwide battles, the top two teams from each school will advance to the area competition for a chance at glory. But it’s not just about book smarts—teams will also be judged on: Best Team, Costume Sportsmanship, School Spirit Come cheer on these brilliant young minds as they showcase their knowledge, creativity, and teamwork in an unforgettable battle for bookish supremacy!

Pirate & Boots Festival | April 26 from 11 AM – 6 PM– Set your course for a day filled with excitement, fun, and community spirit at the Houma Downtown Marina! The festival will offer vendor booths, music, activities for kids, and food, while celebrating our bayou heritage and raising money to further the mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.

Nicholls Alumni Annual Crawfish Boil | April 26 at 6:30 PM– General Membership Meeting at 5:30 PM followed by the crawfish boil at 6:30 PM Nicholls Ballroom. All you can eat crawfish, sides, and Raz’s famous crawfish dip + cash bar. Live music by Blake Dehart.

Brushes, Bids, and Booze | April 26 at 6:30 PM– This immersive evening features live painting by local artists and VIP amateur painters, live cooking from local chefs, and cocktail hour entertainment by Brent Melancon and Susan Aysen, followed by Silversmith. Attendees can bid on original artwork, enjoy food, wine, beer, and fun—all while supporting community art and youth programs. The event will take place at Whitney Bank, 7910 Main St., Houma.

Chauvin Boat Blessing | April 27 at 10 AM– This year’s Chauvin’s Boat Blessing will be held on Sunday. We Hope to see you there!

62nd Spring Art Show Awards Reception | April 27 from 2 – 4 PM– The 62nd Annual Spring Art Show will take place April 8-30, 2025 at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery in Downtown Houma at 630 Belanger Street, Houma. The gallery is open from 10 AM-4 PM Tuesday-Friday and 12 PM-4 PM on Saturdays. The Terrebonne Arts Guild gives special thanks for the support of their judge, sponsors, the Bayou Regional Arts Council, and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.