Weekend Roundup: April 4-6

Butterflies Are Free | April 4 – April 13- Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is presenting “Butterflies Are Free” by Leonard Gershe from April 4 to April 13, 2025. Performances begin at 7:00 pm, except Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 pm. There is no performance on Monday April 7. Young Don Baker, hero of his mother’s Donny Dark books for children, has been blind since birth, his overprotective mother following his every move. Don finally decides to take his own apartment in Manhattan and pursue his songwriting ambitions. When she meets his kooky neighbor, sexy actress Jill, Mrs. Baker’s controlling instincts go into overdrive, with hilariously touching results. For more information and purchase tickets visit the Le Petit website at houmalittletheatre.com or contact the box office at 985-876-4278.

Legally Blonde Jr. | April 4 – April 6 – South Louisiana Center for the Arts has revealed the talented cast for its upcoming production of Legally Blonde Jr., set to hit the stage in Houma. Tickets can be purchased here.

Big Brims & Healthy Skin | April 4 from 6 – 10PM- In its 4th year, Big Brims & Healthy Skin will host a nighttime event filled with fun-filled games, envy-worthy prizes and an engaging and interactive skin health presentation led by dermatologist, Dr. Alexis Duke, with Duke Neal Medical at Ellendale Country Club. Enjoy drinks, Glow Putting, game night, and Music by Ben Bourgeois. All proceeds from this event will fund cancer prevention, screenings, and education here in the Bayou Region. Tickets can be purchased here.

Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish | April 5 from 3 – 10 PM- Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Join us for our 2025 Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish presented by Stratify Group! There will be lots of food, children’s activities, a Relay For Life Team Cook-off, live auction, live entertainment throughout the event by Kings of Neon sponsored by Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet and much more! Bayou Lafourche Clean Up | April 5 from 8 AM – 12 PM- Grab your family, friends, and coworkers and join us as we clean up the bayou. The event is free and open to the public, and all supplies and a free t-shirt are provided! Register here to help make a difference in our community.

Jambalaya Writers Conference | April 5 at 9 AM- The 20th Annual Jambalaya Writers Conference will take place at the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library. This year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary! Join for Blind Auditions, editor and pitch sessions, workshops, and more. Our keynote speaker will be Tom Piazza. Stay updated here.

2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana | April 6 from 10 AM – 6 PM– The 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana, proudly presented by Humana, returns on March 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Houma Courthouse Square! This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates twins and multiples and everyone who values family, connection, and community. From live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the exciting new Double Trouble Run, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

41st Anniversary Concert | April 6 at 3 PM- The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band presents its 41st Anniversary Concert at the Regional Military Museum in Houma. Conducted by Mrs. Merita Petrie and Mr. Matthew Duplantis.