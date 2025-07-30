Weekend Roundup: August 1-3

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening – East Side Senior Center 10 AM | Join community leaders, neighbors, and friends as we celebrate the grand opening of the East Side Senior Center, located at 114 Rome Commercial Place. This special ribbon cutting marks a new chapter in services and support for our local seniors!

Geared Up: A Touch-A-Truck Experience | August 2 from 9 AM–1 PM | Kids can get hands-on with big trucks and equipment, enjoy sno-balls, and explore STEM stations at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Thibodaux. Admission includes museum access. $12 for members, and $15 for non-members, $18 on event day.

TPL Art and School Supply Swap | August 2 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM | The Terrebonne Parish Library System invites the community to participate in its first-ever Art and School Supply Swap, happening in the Large Meeting Room of the Main Library. This unique event encourages residents to donate unused or gently used art and craft materials, helping to divert reusable items from landfills while supporting creativity and sustainability in our community.

Back to School + Cars & Coffee| August 2 from 7 – 11 AM | Kick off the new school year with a morning of fun featuring Back to School photos by Framed Photography, permanent jewelry by Mandy, local honey from Mr. Jared’s Honey, and a come-one-come-all vehicle showcase. The event will take place at Central Brew in Raceland. Open to cars, bikes, trucks, and more!

Fixch Cleans Family Fun Day | August 3 at 12 PM | Fixch Cleans is throwing a back-to-school celebration to thank their team and clients with water slides, food, sno cones, face painting, and family fun. Free to attend—just bring your good energy! Join the fun at the Airbase Park, Houma.

Magic Character Breakfast | August 2–3 from 10 AM – 12 PM | Enjoy a breakfast buffet while six princes and princesses sing, dance, and bring royal charm to life—plus visit each table for hugs and photos. Taking place at Rendezvous, in Thibodaux, presented by Broadway on Bayou Lafourche Performing Arts, this is a magical experience for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online and must be purchased in advance. (Tickets only available for August 3.)