Weekend Roundup: August 15-17

Ms. Geralyn Dunkelman’s Memorial Choice Book Sale | August 14 – August 17 | The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library are proud to host Ms. Geralyn Dunkelman’s Memorial Choice Book Sale, a four-day fundraising event celebrating the life, generosity, and legacy of one of the community’s most devoted supporters. The event will take place at the Main Library located at 151 Library Drive, in Houma. Book Sale Schedule: Thursday, August 14 | 4 – 8 PM (Friends Only Night), Friday & Saturday, August 15–16 | 8 AM – 5 PM, Sunday, August 17 | 2 – 5 PM.

National Acadian Day | August 15 from 10 AM – 5 PM | It’s time to celebrate our Acadian heritage, sha! An event at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum will feature local organizations and activities working to keep Cajun culture thriving and vibrant in our area.

Downtown Houma Makers Market | August 16 from 10 AM – 2 PM | Shop unique local art, savor fresh foods, and discover handmade treasures—accessories, home decor, and so much more at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library!

Maximilian Kolbe Society Kick-Off Mass and Fellowship | August 16 at 4 PM | The newly-formed Maximilian Kolbe Society, a ministry of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana warmly invites all men and their families of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to attend its Kick-Off Mass, celebrated by Bishop Elect Simon Peter Engurait at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux with an adult reception for all Catholic men to follow mass.

8 Seconds To Glory Championship Bull Riding | August 16 at 7 PM | Join the excitement for a good cause at the Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux as the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute presents 8 Seconds To Glory Championship Bull Riding! Doors open at 5 PM, and the show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are available online.

Paddle on the Bayou | August 17 from 5 – 9 PM | The Nicholls Recreation Center is set to host a Paddle on the Bayou event welcoming participants of all skill levels and offering an opportunity to explore scenic Bayou Lafourche with friends and family. Takeoff is scheduled for 5 PM at the Nicholls Bayou Side Launch, with the route concluding at the Melodia Boat Launch. Registration costs $20 for Nicholls students and $40 for non-students and includes participation in the paddle event along with a jambalaya dinner. In addition, boats will be provided for Nicholls students at no additional cost. Participants can earn a $10 discount by referring a friend and sharing the event on Facebook. To register for Paddle on the Bayou, visit www.nicholls.edu/recreation.