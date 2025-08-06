Weekend Roundup: August 8-10

Krewe of Hercules Festival on the Bayou | August 8-10 | Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center, Houma | The Krewe of Hercules Festival on the Bayou & Fishing Rodeo is one of our area’s largest fishing rodeos with outstanding entertainment! Adult and children’s divisions with fresh and saltwater categories. Adult tickets are $30 and children’s are $15. Fishing rodeo tickets include admission to daily entertainment, which includes Shorts in December on Friday night; Tet Dur, JP Bourgeois and After Party on Saturday. The jambalaya cook-off will be held on Saturday from 11am – 3pm, with a live auction at 7pm. Daily tickets for entertainment are $10.

CASA’s Pairings for a Purpose: Vegas Nights! | August 9 from 6-9 PM | Mardi Gras Hall, Houma | CASA of Terrebonne is bringing the Vegas Nightlife to downtown Houma! Join CASA for a night of games, and delicious food from locally owned vendors paired with vegas worthy cocktails. All proceeds will benefit CASA of Terrebonne’s mission to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest.

Luminate Houma | August 9 from 6:30- 9:30 PM | Memorial Park, Houma | Featuring the Joy & Casey Band, the event will take place next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma. This outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent; bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks and food be available from Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro as well as several establishments within walking distance.

Regional Military Museum’s Purple Heart Recipient Appreciation Day | August 9 from 8 AM- 12 PM | Regional Military Museum, Houma | This Appreciation Day honors Purple Heart Recipients. The public is invited to attend to show our support of these heroes.





