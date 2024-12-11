Weekend Roundup: December 13-15

December Bayou Cultural Gathering | 12 – 1:30 p.m.– Join the conversation for free via Zoom. Speaker: dix Moore-Broussard, Executive Director of The Neutral Ground Collective will discuss Finding Balance in Our Shifting Landscapes. This presentation explores how communities can foster resilience and healing in the face of ongoing change & adversity. By leveraging trauma-sensitive, somatic-based practices and collective approaches, we can cultivate balance, connection, and adaptability in a moving world. Click here to register for the December gathering.

Deck the Halls Home Tours | 6 – 9 p.m.– Celebrate the beauty of the season! Homes in Thibodaux will deck their halls for guests to tour and enjoy, benefitting Light Up Lafourche! Light Up Lafourche is an organization that brings the magic of Christmas to homes in Lafourche Parish with lit and decorated trees. Tickets are $35.

Breakfast with Santa Cow | 8 – 10 a.m.– Enjoy breakfast with Santa Cow, along with photo opportunities, crafts and more at the Chick-Fil-A in West Houma!

2024 United Houma Nation Youth Conference | December 14 at 9 a.m.– Youth, ages 15-20 are invited to join the free UHN Nation Youth Empowerment Conference. This is your chance to discover pathways to success while celebrating our rich cultural heritage. Hear firsthand from inspiring tribal professionals in fields such as law, engineering, and more to learn what it takes to achieve your dreams and make a difference in our community. Together, we’ll explore opportunities, build connections, and unlock the potential that lies within each of us. Call (985) 223-3093.

Cookies & Crumpets with St. Nicholas | December 14, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Join this special family event hosted by the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle at the Nicholls Ballroom! Dress in your Christmas best and create lasting memories as you, your children, and grandchildren enjoy a unique holiday experience featuring visits from St. Nicholas, Mrs. Claus, St. Nicholas’ spiritual elves, and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairies. You will enjoy photos with Santa, Christmas carols by We & Mrs. Jones, served hors d’oeuvres, Christmas cookies, citrus punch for kids, mimosas and champagne for adults, letters to St. Nicholas and much more! Each child will leave with a special Christmas bell to ring Christmas morning to celebrate the birth of Christ! Click here for tickets and additional information..

Christmas at The Oaks of Thibodaux | December 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Celebrate Christmas at The Oaks of Thibodaux! This kid-focused event features Cheramie Farms petting zoo, face painting, train rides, Christmas movies, arts and crafts vendors, and pictures with Santa. Adults can shop at the many craft booths while kids can enjoy the many activities! Tickets are $15 per person; children under 1 are free.

Rouses Taste of the Holidays | December 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Join us for a free sample of Rouses’s Family Recipes and festive holiday treats.

Lunch with Santa Cow | December 14 from 12 – 2 p.m.– Enjoy lunch with Santa Cow, along with photo opportunities, crafts, cookie decorating and more at the Chick-Fil-A in East Houma!

Sugarplum Shindig | December 14 and 15– Join us for the Sugarplum Shindig sponsored by Santa’s official workshop, Bayhi’s Green Acres Nursery and Christmas Store. Enjoy a scrumptious pancake bar featuring hot chocolate and mimosas! Holiday-themed entertainment brought to you by Broadway on the Bayou Performing Arts. Each gingerbread house is purchased separately for your little elf. Gingerbread man cookie kits are also available as a fun add-on! Three seating times available: Saturday, December 14, 10 a.m.; Sunday, December 15, 10 a.m.; and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.. Tickets must be purchased online here.

Candy Cane Lane – A Christmas Musical | December 14 and 15, 6 p.m.- Bayou Blue Assembly of God presents Candy Cane Lane – a free Christmas Musical! Doors open at 5 p.m.; the production begins at 6 p.m. Invite your friends, family, and everyone else to come out and experience the gospel this Christmas season! Candy Cane Bakery + Hot Chocolate Bar available before production (donations accepted).

Sugarplum Shindig Sugar Rush After Party | 7 – 9 p.m.- Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the sweetest way possible! The Sugar Rush Afterparty is your go-to event for a night of festive fun, perfect for anyone aged 13 and up. This holiday afterparty brings together all your favorite Christmas activities into one jolly celebration: Gingerbread House and/or Cookie Decorating: Test your building skills and creativity as you craft your very own gingerbread masterpiece, complete with all the sugary trimmings! Christmas Karaoke: Belt out your favorite holiday tunes and become the star of the night! Whether you’re a pro or just love a good sing-along, our Christmas karaoke is the perfect way to spread some cheer. Holiday Fun & Games: Enjoy festive games, photo ops, and more surprises throughout the evening. Come with friends or make new ones while celebrating the joy of the season! This is a perfect way to wind down the holiday hustle and enjoy a relaxed, cheerful atmosphere filled with treats, tunes, and creativity.

TPPL East Branch Book Sale | December 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Calling all book lovers! The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library invite you to their highly anticipated Book Sale! Shoppers can purchase a $5 bag at the door and fill it to the brim with as many books as it can hold! Multiple bags are welcome, so you can stock up for your reading pleasure while supporting a great cause.