Weekend Roundup: December 6-8

Dinner with Santa & the Grinch December 6 from 5 – 9 p.m.– Enjoy a special dinner with Santa & the Grinch at Flanagan’s in Thibodaux! Flanagan’s regular menu, kids menu and chef specials will be available! Please bring your own camera for pictures. Call 985-447-7771 for reservations.

35th Annual Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa at Vandebilt Catholic High School December 7 from 7 – 10:30 a.m.- The annual event will take place in the school cafeteria. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Children’s activities are included, pictures with Santa are $5. Tickets are $9 in advance, $10 at the door. For tickets & information contact Mark Felger (985) 855-2475 or email kiwanisofhouma@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit community service projects