Weekend Roundup: December 6-8

Dinner with Santa & the Grinch December 6 from 5 – 9 p.m.– Enjoy a special dinner with Santa & the Grinch at Flanagan’s in Thibodaux! Flanagan’s regular menu, kids menu and chef specials will be available! Please bring your own camera for pictures. Call 985-447-7771 for reservations.
35th Annual Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa at Vandebilt Catholic High School December 7 from 7 – 10:30 a.m.- The annual event will take place in the school cafeteria. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Children’s activities are included, pictures with Santa are $5. Tickets are $9 in advance, $10 at the door. For tickets & information contact Mark Felger (985) 855-2475 or email kiwanisofhouma@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit community service projects
A Visit to Santa’s Land December 7 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.– Join the Thibodaux Service League at the annual Visit to Santa’s Land! This beloved tradition for children in Thibodaux and the surrounding areas is family friendly and features Christmas themed crafts, games, and activities for children of all ages. The day is full of Christmas cheer where you can create a special ornament, write a letter to Santa, and even take a picture with Santa himself. Snacks are also provided during event. Tickets can be purchased here.
Reindeer Rowe December 7 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.– This exclusive annual Christmas market is proudly hosted by the Thibodaux Service League. Each year, this beloved local tradition brings together over 30 premier vendors under one roof, offering a unique holiday shopping experience that showcases the best in fashion, unique gifts, and festive goods. It’s the perfect opportunity to get all your Christmas shopping done in one stop – all while supporting local businesses and giving back to our community. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.
Market at the Marina December 7 from 8 a.m.– 12 p.m.– The Downtown Houma market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and so many other amazing items that will make wonderful Christmas gifts!
Mistletoe Mingle December 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.– At Park Place Event & Planning Venue, hosted by CAN-U Tri-parish, this holiday shopping experience aims to help small businesses in our community! Join in for a fun day of shopping, sisterhood and mingling!
1st Annual Pawsome for Christmas December 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Join this family Christmas event featuring vendors, crafts, food, games, hayrides, photo booths, and activities for kids and pets! Bring your leashed furry friends and explore My Furry Pet’s Staycation at 8379 Tupelo St, Houma.
Bayou Christmas Teddy Bear Tea December 7 at 12 p.m.– Our elves are busy preparing for the return of A Bayou Christmas Teddy Bear Tea at Chez Felicite’. Enjoy a presentation of delicious holiday food, specialty teas, hot chocolate, and tasty pastries. All children in attendance will receive a special teddy bear gift followed by a teddy bear parade. Be sure to sit for a family photo in our beautifully decorated fairytale holiday carriage. Tickets for adults are $50; children 2-11 are $35; children under 2 are free. Reservations are required.
Girls on the Run 2024 Reindeer Run 5K December 8 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Joining forces with the Houma Downtown Christmas Festival, this year’s event will be amazing! Taking place at the Downtown Houma Courthouse Square, the timeline is as follows: 9 a.m. girls arrive/activities open, 10:45 a.m. warm up, 11 a.m. 5K starts, followed by the Festival at noon.
2024 Houma Downtown Christmas Festival December 8 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.– Taking place at the Downtown Houma Courthouse Square, there will be fun for the whole family! For those participating in the tree decorating contest, the event kicks off at 9 a.m., while the festival officially opens at noon. From storytelling, judging of the tress, an appearance from Santa, a Christmas parade (which starts at Terrebonne High and travels to the Courthouse Square at 5 p.m.) and the lighting of the Christmas tree in Courthouse Square at 7 p.m., it’s going to be a jammed pack day of festive fun!
Holly Jolly Jazz Concert December 8 at 3 p.m.– ‘Tis the season for Christmas jazz! Once again, Thibodaux Regional Health System and Music at St. John’s proudly present our Holly Jolly Jazz Concert, featuring George Bell & Friends. The Christmas event will take place at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center fifth-floor conference center. Adult admission is $20; children and students (with school I.D.) are free. Tickets sold at the door.
Houma Downtown Christmas Parade December 8 at 5 p.m.– Come enjoy Christmas floats, music, throws, & more family fun in Downtown Houma!