Weekend Roundup: February 14-16

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild 2025 Student Art Show | February 7-15– Visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to view the art work of public, private, and home schooled students grades 1-12 in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” | February 7-16– Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”. Tickets and a variety of shoe times are available on line here.

GATR Valentine’s Day Sip-N-Shop | February 14 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Shop for your lover at GATR this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a variety of offering including The Blended Bean Coffee Truck, Goodness Gracious Sweets, complimentary DIY flower bar with purchase, free pink drink ware to the first 15 coffee purchases, 20% off the entire store, Valentine’s Day giveaway, free gift with purchase. This event is open to all and perfect for men + women on the hunt for Valentine’s gifting.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Oaks | February 14 at 4 p.m.- Enjoy a nice Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Oaks of Thibodaux.

Love Notes: A Musical Evening Celebrating Romance | February 14 from 6 – 9:30 p.m.– Love is in the air! Enjoy a night of music, passed hor d’oeuvres, dinner, a cash bar, and silent auction. Semi-formal attire is required. The event will take place at The Foundry on the Bayou in Thibodaux. To purchase tickets visit www.nicholls.edu/love-notes

Coco’s Sweetheart Party | February 14 from 6 – 10 p.m.– It’s Parents Night Out at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. Ages 4 to 10 are welcome. Guests will enjoy crafts, games, pizza, and museum play. The cost is $30 for the first child, and $15 per additional child.

Louisiana King Cake Festival | February 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.– The Louisiana King Cake Festival, presented by the Lorio Foundation, will return to Downtown Thibodaux. This festival is your golden ticket to a day packed with sweet treats, live music, and good times—all while supporting the amazing work of the Lafourche Education Foundation! King cake vendor registration, tickets, and sponsorship information can be found at www.louisianakingcakefest.com

Growing Up: For Girls | February 15 from 9 – 11 a.m.– A free health education for girls 9-12 years of age held at Ochsner St. Mary Education Classroom 22. Join Dr. Julie Price, OB/GYN, as she discusses changes for girls during adolescence, what to expect, and how to be prepared for puberty. To register, please call Dwan Naverre at 985-380-4234.

WorkReady U February | 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Taking place at the Terrebonne Parish South Regional Branch Library, participants will learn how WorkReady U & Terrebonne Parish Library partner to educate our parish, meet our High School Equivalency & ESL/Citizenship instructors, and get your questions answered. The South Regional Branch Library is located at 4377 Bayouside Dr, Houma. For more information contact: Jamie Chauvin, M.Ed. at jamie.chauvin@fletcher.edu or call 985-448-5925.

Benefit Event in Support of Shawn Waguespack | February 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.- Captain Shawn Waguespack, a dedicated reserve deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 15 years, needs help for a kidney transplant. This volunteer division has given so much to our community—now it’s time to give back. Come out and enjoy a great time as we raise funds for Shawn’s kidney transplant. Every dollar raised will go directly toward his medical expenses and living costs. The event will take pace at the Chackbay Fairgrounds. The cost is a $10 donation to enter, kids 12 & under are free. Live entertainment will be provided by Good Feelings, Strait Country, Heart & Soul – PBR Plus, and Freddie Rodrigue. Other activities include a live auction, food, gumbo/soup cookoff, and a 50/50 Raffle.

Paint Your Partner Sip & Paint Event | February 15 from 4 – 6 p.m.– Celebrate Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) with the ultimate test of your relationship: painting your partner’s face… on a canvas. Whether your masterpiece ends up in a gallery or the fridge, this class guarantees laughs, questionable artistic choices, and the chance to immortalize your loved one with just a touch of creative license. Who needs Cupid when you have paintbrushes? Perfect for a night out with friends or a cozy date night, you’ll leave with your masterpiece that night. We’ll provide aprons, paint, canvas, brushes, and tabletop easels—just bring your creativity and good vibes! Tickets must be purchased in advance here.