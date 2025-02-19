Weekend Roundup: February 21-23

Krewe of Hercules Parade | 6 p.m.-In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.

Downtown Houma Makers Market | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Don’t miss the Saturday Makers Market at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Shop unique local art, savor fresh foods, and discover handmade treasures—accessories, home decor, and so much more!

Krewe of Versaille Parade | February 22 at 12 p.m.– In Larose.

Krewe of Aquarius Parade | February 22 at 6 p.m.– In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.

La Parade de L’Enfant | February 23 at 10 a.m.– In Larose.

Krewe of Hyacinthians & Krewe of Titans Parade | February 23 at 12:30 p.m.– In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.