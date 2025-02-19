Weekend Roundup: February 21-23

Two more arrested in Bayou Blue armed robbery; one suspect still at largeFebruary 19, 2025
Elegant new event space Oscar’s to open tonight in Downtown ThibodauxFebruary 19, 2025
Krewe of Hercules Parade | February 21 at 6 p.m.-In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.
Downtown Houma Makers Market | February 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Don’t miss the Saturday Makers Market at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Shop unique local art, savor fresh foods, and discover handmade treasures—accessories, home decor, and so much more!
Krewe of Versaille Parade | February 22 at 12 p.m.– In Larose.
Krewe of Aquarius Parade | February 22 at 6 p.m.– In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.
La Parade de L’Enfant | February 23 at 10 a.m.– In Larose.
Krewe of Hyacinthians & Krewe of Titans Parade | February 23 at 12:30 p.m.– In Houma. From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.
Krewe of Shaka Parade | February 23 at 12:30 p.m.– In Thibodaux. From Audubon Avenue at Afton Drive proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard Street headed west. Turn right onto Canal Boulevard headed north until W. 1st Street (LA 1), then turn left onto W. 1st Street. Proceed west to Jackson Street. South on Jackson Street turning left onto the north side of the roundabout, across Canal Boulevard and east onto Gerald T. Peltier Drive. Continue east to S. Acadia Road to Bayou Lane. Turn left onto Bayou Lane and continue south back to Menard Street. Turn right onto Menard Street and continue east to Audubon Avenue. At Audubon Avenue, turn right and continue south to Nicholls State University ending at John L. Guidry Stadium.
Krewe des Couyons Parade | February 23 at 1 p.m.– In Golden Meadow.
Krewe of Ambrosia Parade | February 23 at 2 p.m.– In Thibodaux. From Audubon Avenue at Afton Drive proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard Street headed west. Turn right onto Canal Boulevard headed north until W. 1st Street (LA 1), then turn left onto W. 1st Street. Proceed west to Jackson Street. South on Jackson Street turning left onto the north side of the roundabout, across Canal Boulevard and east onto Gerald T. Peltier Drive. Continue east to S. Acadia Road to Bayou Lane. Turn left onto Bayou Lane and continue south back to Menard Street. Turn right onto Menard Street and continue east to Audubon Avenue. At Audubon Avenue, turn right and continue south to Nicholls State University ending at John L. Guidry Stadium.