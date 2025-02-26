Weekend Roundup: February 28-March 2

Krewe of Pandas Parade | February 28 at 10:30 a.m.- Join us for Houma’s best family friendly parade as St. Bernadette’s Kindergarten and 7th Grade students host our Krewe of Pandas Parade. The parade will take place throughout Broadmoor Subdivision and will include floats, bands, and royalty! You don’t want to miss this fun-filled day!

Krewe of Aphrodite | February 28 at 6 p.m.– From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.

Krewe of Athena Parade | February 28 at 7 p.m.– In Golden Meadow.

Krewe of Apollo Parade | March 1 at 12 p.m.- In Lockport.

Krewe of Mardi Gras Parade | March 1 at 6:30 p.m.– From Woodlawn Ranch Rd. turning on Grand Caillou Rd. to turn at N. Van Ave., turning on Howard Ave., turning left onto East Main, turning left onto Grand Caillou Rd to end at East Houma Bingo Hall.

Le Krewe du Bon Temps Parade | March 1 at 6:30 p.m.- In Larose.

Market at the Marina Craft Edition | March 1 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Enjoy a great lineup of tasty foods, fresh produce and many talent crafts and artisans at the Downtown Houma Marina!

Krewe of Terreanians Parade | March 2 at 12:30 p.m.– From Southland mall on Hwy 24 West Park Ave to cross bridge at Hollywood Rd. Down West main Ave to end on Barrow at Town Hall Shopping Center.

Krewe of Cleophas Parade | March 2 at 12:30 p.m.– In Thibodaux.

Krewe of Tradition Walking Parade | March 2 at 1 p.m.– Want to do something different this year for Mardi Gras? Fun starts on Barrow St. (Root to Rise) and walks to Main St ending at La Petit Theatre de Terrebonne. We have our own parade downtown before Terranians. Our parade is kid friendly and is escorted by police for safety. We hand make our throws which are only found and created by our Krewe. Our costume contest is a sight to see and the winners become our Royal Court!

Krewe of Montegut Children’s Parade and Fair | March 2 at 2 p.m.- The fair will be held at the Montegut Recreation Center, 107 Recreation Dr.

Krewe of Chronos Parade | March 2 at 2 p.m.- In Thibodaux.

Krewe of Nereids Parade | March 2 at 6 p.m. –In Golden Meadow.