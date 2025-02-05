Weekend Roundup: February 7-9

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild 2025 Student Art Show February 7-15– Visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to view the art work of public, private, and home schooled students grades 1-12 in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” February 7-16– Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”. Tickets and a variety of shoe times are available on line here.

Roux for a Reason- February 8 starting at 10 a.m.– The Roux for a Reason Gumbo Cookoff returns to Southdown Plantation for the ultimate culinary throw down you’ve been waiting for! The talented teams will be putting their creativity to the test, crafting mouthwatering dishes to impress the judges. In addition to gumbo, guests will enjoy live music, a family friendly atmosphere, and kids activities. Admission is $15. For more information, visit rouxforareason.org.