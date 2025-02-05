Weekend Roundup: February 7-9

Houma-Terrebonne Airport informs community of increased aviation activity ahead of Super Bowl LIXFebruary 5, 2025
Local artist Abbie Bourgeois to be featured as Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s Artist of the MonthFebruary 5, 2025
Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild 2025 Student Art Show February 7-15– Visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild to view the art work of public, private, and home schooled students grades 1-12 in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” February 7-16– Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”. Tickets and a variety of shoe times are available on line here.
Roux for a Reason- February 8 starting at 10 a.m.– The Roux for a Reason Gumbo Cookoff returns to Southdown Plantation for the ultimate culinary throw down you’ve been waiting for! The talented teams will be putting their creativity to the test, crafting mouthwatering dishes to impress the judges. In addition to gumbo, guests will enjoy live music, a family friendly atmosphere, and kids activities. Admission is $15. For more information, visit rouxforareason.org.
Inaugural Bourbon & Butts Cook-Off February 8 starting at 12 p.m.– Get Ready to Eat Your Butt Off! Join the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma for a sizzling day of family fun and mouthwatering barbecue at their Inaugural Pork Butt Cook-Off! Witness your friends and neighbors battle it out for the title of “Pork Butt Champion.”Sample delectable dishes from cooking teams and indulge in sweet treats and refreshing beverages. Enjoy the kids’ zone with bounce houses, face painting, and exciting games. Live music performances to keep you entertained. Mark your calendars and come and join in for a day of food, family, fun, and bourbon!
Houma Elks Lodge #1193 Hoop Shoot February 8 at 1 p.m.– Calling all young shooters! Think you’ve got what it takes to sink the most free throws? Join the Houma Elks Lodge #1193 Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest at Houma First United Methodist Church (6109 LA-311, Houma, LA 70360). Kids ages 8-13 compete for a chance to go to the National Finals in Chicago! Save time & pre-register here.