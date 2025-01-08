Weekend Roundup: January 10-12

Cajun Dance Lessons | January 10 from 6 – 8 p.m.- Learn to Cajun Dance at the Folklife Culture Center in Houma. Participation is $5 per person (class limited to 40 people or 20 couples). For more information or to register call (985) 873-6408.

2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti Festival | January 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Grab your friends and family, and join us at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma for a day filled with laughter, good eats, and unforgettable memories. We’ll see you there—bring your appetite!

NAUW- Terrebonne Branch New Year, New Me: 3K Run Walk | January 11 at 8:30 a.m.- Start 2025 off on the right foot with a 3K Run Walk! Join this family-friendly event at the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma. The event is designed to kick off a year filled with health, happiness, and community. Register online here https://NAUWTerrebonne3k.eventbrite.com

8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding January | 11 at 7 p.m.– Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute has announced that the 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding will return to the Houma– come pass a good time while supporting an excellent cause! For more info call 985-850-4657 or purchase tickets online here https://rodeo.tickets/event/8-seconds-to-glory-cbr-houma-saturday-january-11-2025-700-pm/?pid=2869