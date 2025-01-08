Weekend Roundup: January 10-12

The 2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti returns this weekend to Houma– here’s what to know
January 8, 2025
The 2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti returns this weekend to Houma– here’s what to know
January 8, 2025

Cajun Dance Lessons | January 10 from 6 – 8 p.m.- Learn to Cajun Dance at the Folklife Culture Center in Houma. Participation is $5 per person (class limited to 40 people or 20 couples). For more information or to register call (985) 873-6408.

2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti Festival | January 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.– Grab your friends and family, and join us at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma for a day filled with laughter, good eats, and unforgettable memories. We’ll see you there—bring your appetite!


NAUW- Terrebonne Branch New Year, New Me: 3K Run Walk |  January 11 at 8:30 a.m.- Start 2025 off on the right foot with a 3K Run Walk! Join this family-friendly event at the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma. The event is designed to kick off a year filled with health, happiness, and community. Register online here https://NAUWTerrebonne3k.eventbrite.com

8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding January | 11 at 7 p.m.– Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute has announced that the 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding will return to the Houma– come pass a good time while supporting an excellent cause! For more info call 985-850-4657 or purchase tickets online here https://rodeo.tickets/event/8-seconds-to-glory-cbr-houma-saturday-january-11-2025-700-pm/?pid=2869

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 8, 2025

The 2nd Annual Weenie Spaghetti returns this weekend to Houma– here’s what to know

Read more