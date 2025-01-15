Weekend Roundup: January 17-19

2025 Cajun Heritage Music Month Celebration: Live Music Day 2 | January 17 from 2 – 4 p.m.– Join the fun at the Main Branch Library in Houma, for a family-friendly afternoon of free live Cajun music! Enjoy the sounds of “Sauce Piquant” as they perform at the Houma Main Branch Library.

This event is brought to you by Friends of Terrebonne Public Library with funding from the Jazz and Heritage Foundation Community Partnership Grant. For more information, contact Stefanny at schaisson@mytpl.org.

The Gala Goes Hollywood | January 17 from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.– The Gala goes somewhere new every year, and in 2025, we’re rolling out the red carpet and going HOLLYWOOD! See and be seen at the event of the year and enjoy delicious local fare, creative cocktails, swinging tunes, a fabulous silent auction, and so much more. Get ready for your close-up because you’ll shine at The Gala Goes Hollywood, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture and benefiting Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Join us at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma for an unforgettable evening featuring a star-studded cast of local honorees passionate about supporting cancer care in our community. This group of cancer survivors, donors, and community leaders will compete to raise the most money for the Cancer Center and help us further our mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. The Gala Goes Hollywood is not to be missed! Down Da Bayou Comedy Night | January 17 at 5:30 p.m.– Join this night of laughter, great food, and fun, presented by the Krewe of Ambrosia and Evergreen Associates! Featuring the hilarious J Troutt, Bee Gee, and DJ Rhett, this exciting event will take place at the Evergreen Cajun Center, located at 4694 W Main St, Houma. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are just $25, and the evening includes a delicious jambalaya and white beans dinner, a cash bar, a half & half raffle, and a silent auction. Don’t miss this unforgettable night! For ticket information, call 985-291-6046 or 985-291-2854.

