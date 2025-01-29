Weekend Roundup: January 31- February 2

2025 Y’Allstar Roller Derby Tournament | January 30 – February 2– Twenty teams from across the world will be making their way to the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux to compete in the 2025 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown. The tournament will feature a total of 20 teams competing within three divisions: Adult Main, Adult Open, and Juniors (aka kids’ roller derby). To purchase your tickets for the Y’Allstars Roller Derby, please click here.

SOUPer Bowl Cook-off | February 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.– Join the United Way of South Louisiana for the 2025 Soup, Gumbo and Chili Cook-Off! The fun will take place in the Cannata’s parking lot on West Park Ave., in Houma. For $5, attendees can enjoy a large selection of soups, entertainment for children, and much more! Proceeds will go to benefit the United Way for South Louisiana’s agencies in Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne.

Louisiana King Cake Festival 2nd Line Event | February 1 from 6 – 9 p.m.– Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras in style at the highly-anticipated 2nd Line: Sip, Savor, and Shop event coming this weekend! This exciting community celebration will transform downtown Thibodaux into a hub of Mardi Gras magic, offering exclusive deals, live entertainment, and the chance to support local businesses and education. The celebration will culminate in a lively evening gathering downtown, featuring music, entertainment, and a joyful Mardi Gras atmosphere.

Market at the Marina | February 1 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, rain or shine. Over 20 farmer’s market vendors will offer a variety of delicious and unique foods at this month’s event. Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by Daytton Turner.