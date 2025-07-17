Weekend Roundup: July 18-20

Weather Alert: Please note that upcoming events may be impacted by the approaching weather system. Be sure to check local forecasts and the hosting organizations’ social media pages for any updates, changes, or cancellations. Stay safe and stay informed.

Island Strong Music Fest | July 17 – 19 | The fourth annual Island Strong Music Fest returns to Grand Isle from July 17–19, 2025, bringing three days of live music, local food, and community spirit to the Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion. All proceeds benefit recovery and revitalization projects across Grand Isle. Visit www.islandstrongmusicfest.com for the full line up of events.

10th Annual Lady’s Coco Classic Fishing Rodeo | – 10th Anniversary of the Lady’s Coco Classic Fishing Rodeo and celebrate with two full days of fishing and fun! Come out and help raise money for Autism Society. Reel women fishing for a cause!

Into the Woods | July 11 – July 27 | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents the popular musical Into the Woods by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. The play will open on July 11, 2025, and run through Sunday July 27, 2025. There will be no performances on Monday July 14 and July 15 or Tuesday July 21 and 22. All performances begin at 7 PM except for Sunday matinees which begin at 2 PM. Doors will open one hour before show time. To learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets visit houmalittletheatre.com

Paint the Town with Purpose | July 19 from 10 AM – 3 PM | Rock da Boot Louisiana and the Terrebonne Parish Library System invite families to a fun, hands-on event promoting community connection and coastal awareness through rock painting. Join the fun from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Main Library (151 Library Dr., Houma) or from 1 to 3 PM at the South Regional Branch (4377 Bayouside Dr., Houma). All ages are welcome—just be sure to wear old clothes, as things might get messy!

Back to School Blessings event | July 19 from 11 AM – 1 PM | With the start of a new school year approaching, local families are invited to attend the Back to School Blessings event, offering free school supplies, haircuts, and lunch to help ease the financial burden of back-to-school preparations. Hosted at Living Word Church, located at 1916 Highway 311 in Houma, all students are welcome to attend. In addition to receiving school supplies and haircuts, students and their families will be treated to a free lunch, including jambalaya and hamburgers. To schedule a haircut appointment in advance, families are encouraged to call 985-851-6915.

Hadestown: Teen Edition | July 19 – 20 | Rhodes & Rhodes Productions presentsHadestown: Teen Edition, a powerful retelling of Greek mythology through the lens of Anaïs Mitchell’s award-winning musical. Featuring a unique blend of folk, jazz, and blues, this teen production brings to life a poetic and emotional journey of love, fate, and resistance at H.L. Bourgeois High School. Performances will be held Saturday, July 19 at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday, July 20 at 2 PM. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased here.



