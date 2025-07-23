Weekend Roundup: July 25-27

Swamp Stomp Music Series: Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole | July 26 from 6 – 9 PM | Join us at Gina’s at the Legion for a free evening of incredible live music with Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole as part of the Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series. Presented by the Cajun Music Preservation Society. Free and open to the public — come ready to dance!

Into the Woods | July 11 – July 27 | Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne presents the popular musical Into the Woods by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. The play will open on July 11, 2025, and run through Sunday July 27, 2025. There will be no performances on Monday July 14 and July 15 or Tuesday July 21 and 22. All performances begin at 7 PM except for Sunday matinees which begin at 2 PM. Doors will open one hour before show time. To learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets visit houmalittletheatre.com

Boots on the Ground Line Dance Festival | July 26 from 11 AM – 3 PM | A fun-filled day of family activities, dancing, and community connection at the Fletcher Technical Community College – Schriever campus! Enjoy a school supply giveaway from 11 AM – 12 PM and free haircuts for boys from 11 AM – 2 PM. Presented by THRIVE, this event is free and open to the public. Come celebrate and connect with your community!

2nd Annual Look Who’s Reading Book Festival | July 26 from 11 AM – 5 PM | Join the free, family-friendly community event celebrating literacy, creativity, and empowerment at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium! Enjoy meet-and-greets with authors, illustrators, and songwriters; live performances, workshops, and wellness support; storytime and podcast sessions; and free school supplies and giveaways. For more information contact triparishorganizers@gmail.com

Southdown Pavilion Picnic Fundraiser | July 26 from 12 – 4 PM | Build your own picnic basket (a variety of food items & drinks will be provided), music, museum tours, kids activities, memberships, and more. Admission: $20 | children 8 and under $10. Proceeds will fund the development of a new exhibit and a community rental space at the museum. Purchase tickets at Build your own picnic basket (a variety of food items & drinks will be provided), music, museum tours, kids activities, memberships, and more. Admission: $20 | children 8 and under $10. Proceeds will fund the development of a new exhibit and a community rental space at the museum. Purchase tickets at https://terrebonne-historical-and-cultural-society.square..