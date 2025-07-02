Weekend Roundup: July 4-6

75th Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo | – It’s the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo! Join us for the ultimate fishing rodeo in Port Fourchon, Louisiana! The Tarpon Rodeo features the prestigious fishing tournament, live music, a King of the Catch Cook Off, auction, and more! This is a family friendly event, so come spend the weekend soaking up the sun and good vibes! Tickets are $35 per person.

Let Freedom Ring Festival | July 4 from 7:30 AM – 9 PM– Celebrate 4th of July in the City of Thibodaux at the let Freedom Ring Festival! Hosted at Peltier Park, admission is FREE and includes a variety of activities for the family. Enjoy live music, Cajun food, a cornhole tournament, live auction, bike parade, and a firework show. In addition, all veterans, first responders, medical personnel, and their families are welcome to a complimentary breakfast from 7:30 AM – 10 AM.

Schedule of Events:

7:30am: Breakfast for Veterans and First Responders

3:00pm: Opening Ceremony

3:30pm: Bike Parade Registration Opens

3:30pm: Cornhole Tournament Begins

3:30pm – 8:00pm: Silent Auction

4:00pm – 7:00pm: Live Music by Craig Babin

5:00pm: Live Auction Begins

8:00pm – 9:00pm: Live Music by Whitney Rae Band

7:00pm: Bike Decorating Contest Judging and Awards

7:30pm: Bike Parade

9:00pm: Fireworks Display Begins

The Good Earth 4th of July Festival | July 4 from 2 – 9 PM– Mark your calendars for The Good Earth 4th of July Festival! Admission is FREE! Food, drink, Music, Family fun ending with a bang! FIREWORKS show! Hosted at Bayou Country Sports Park located at 4374 Highway 311 in Houma.

2025 Coco Marina 4th of July Festival | July 4 – 5– Celebrate the 4th with live music and fireworks at the marina!

July 4th Lineup:

We & Mrs Jones: 11AM-1PM

Good Company: 1:30PM-3:30PM

Joe Stark Band: 4PM-6:30PM

BangBang: 7PM-9:30PM

MJ Dardar Band: 10PM-CloseOut

July 5th Lineup:

Mitch & Friends: 11AM-1:30PM

Swampland Revival: 2PM-4PM

Kerry Thibodaux Band: 4:30PM-6:30PM

Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers: 7PM-9PM

(FIREWORK CELEBRATION) 9PM-10PM

JP Bourgeois Band: 10PM-CloseOut

7 Brew Grand Opening and Swag Day | July 5 from 5:30 AM – 11 PM– 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee is coming to East Houma this summer! Opening at 991 Grand Caillou Road, local coffee lovers are invited to come to their Grand Opening Swag Day Celebration with the purchase of a large coffee, receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

Market at the Marina | July 5 from 8 AM- 12 PM– Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, rain or shine. Attendees can expect farmers’ market vendors offering a variety of delicious and unique foods, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors who will serve various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities this month.