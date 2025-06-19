Weekend Roundup: June 20-22

Family Feud at Bayou Blue Recreation June 20 at 6:30 PM- Join a night of family fun for ages 10 and up! Teams of five with a max of three adults per team, $5 per player. Price includes hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink. Call 985-438-5640 to register.

Paisley Park Resale’s 10 year celebration June 21 at 8 AM- We’re celebrating with a 10 year anniversary sale! Join us for refreshments, giveaways, tent sale, grab bags and in store discounts! Special toast with friends and family of Paisley Park at 11 AM.

Petite Market and Craft Show June 21 at 9 AM- Located in Lagniappe Park under the pavilion (258 Klondyke Rd., Chauvin) the monthly market is worth the drive!

Geocaching 101: A Treasure Hunt Adventure! June 21 at 10 AM– Ready to explore the world of geocaching? Join us at the Main Library in Houma for Geocaching 101, a fun and informative introduction to the high-tech treasure hunt that’s sweeping the globe! Perfect for adventurers of all ages—bring your curiosity and get ready for some real-world fun! Registration is encouraged. Call Emily Loney at 985-876-5861 or visit https://mytpl.libcal.com/event/14584033 to sign up.

Free Community Yoga June 21 at 10:30 AM- Start from wherever you are! Join M Power Yoga Houma for a Gentle Yoga Flow class and meditative experience at our studio. Help celebrate community wellness, health, fitness, and joy with M Power Yoga every Saturday at 10:30 am! It is free and accessible… and it is our way to continually give back to the good people of the good earth! Bring your friends, family, co-workers, Yoga mats, water bottle and bright smiles! Be sure to sign up on Mindbody to reserve your spot. Message us with any questions. Just show up a little early with assistance to register. You have a place with yoga.

Yappy Hour June 21 at 11 AM-Rox’s Bar in Thibodaux is inviting the community and their pups to help homeless animals in need. The bar will open their patio to dogs for a special “Yappy Hour,” with 10% of all sales from the going to benefit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. There will also be a donation box available for blankets, towels, food, toys, treats, and more, which will be donated directly to the shelter. If you are planning to attend the event, please ensure that your dog remains leashed during their time on the patio. There is a newly-installed pet waste station for your convenience.