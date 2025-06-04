Weekend Roundup: June 6-8

48th Annual Cajun Heritage Festival | June 6–8– The Cajun Heritage Festival features a yearly decoy carving contest, carving demos, decoy raffle, large auction and a duck calling contest for all ages.

Gheens Bon Mange Festival | June 6-8– Don’t miss out on the 51st Annual Gheens Bon Mange’ Festival — where “Bon Mange’” means good eats, and that’s exactly what you’ll find! Come enjoy mouthwatering Louisiana favorites like griades, gumbo, jambalaya, cracklins, and more — all served fresh inside the air-conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center. Plus, stick around for live music and a lively auction you won’t want to miss!

LDWF Annual Free Fishing Weekend | June 7–8–

Get Out & Fish Event – Jennings I-10 Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

LDWF Intro to Fishing Course – Gretna City Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

LDWF Intro to Fishing Course – New Orleans Joe Brown Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

Youth Fishing Rodeo – Hammond – Zemurray Park – Sunday, June 8, 2025 from 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

In addition, a free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish. Registration for the Free Fishing Weekend ROLP begins June 2. Anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field.

A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will only be valid Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8. An annual ROLP is still needed if possessing offshore species outside of Free Fishing Weekend. To register for a ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that, at any time outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license to fish in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year must purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

June Market at the Marina | June 7 from 8AM – 12PM– Discover an Outdoor farmers Market like no other in Houma! Family Fun! Pet-Friendly! Music! Food/Drink Court! Health Resources too! For more information: (985) 873-4620 or email Tracy.Adams@tghealthsystem.com.

Southdown Trail System – National Trails Day | June 7 at 9 AM- Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has partnered with Terrebonne Parish Recreation District No. 2/3 and Leadership Terrebonne to host a National Trails Day® community event for our hikers, bikers, and general outdoor enthusiasts! Meet us at the Valhi trailhead beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 7 for our opening ceremony. Enjoy light refreshments and learn about all the hard work that has gone into developing and maintaining these trails, as well as future plans for continued development and beautification of the Southdown Trail System. After the ceremony, head out to explore the trails! National Trails Day® is your chance to get outdoors, connect with your community, and explore the trails! To learn more, visit the American Hiking Society. Check out Terrebonne Parish’s Event at Southdown Trail on the American Hiking Society’s website! Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck | June 7 from 10 AM – 12 PM– The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host Miss Cherie’s Memorial Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025. This event is free and open to the public. Various community vehicles such as fire trucks, tow trucks, cement mixers and delivery trucks will be parked at the Main Library for children of all ages to climb in and explore. Children will also have an opportunity to meet the drivers and learn how each driver plays a role in serving the community. Hot dogs and juice boxes will be served. For more info call: 985-876-5861.

Sweet Magnolias and Southern Charm: A Belmont Derby Affair | June 7 at 5 PM– Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with lots of laughter, high energy, Southern charm and a spirited community connectional Melvin’s Restaurant, in Houma! Join THRIVE! Bayou Region for Sweet Magnolias and Southern Charm, a signature Derby-inspired affair benefiting the THRIVE! Protégé Youth Initiative. Embrace the Grace of Southern Style—fancy hats, fascinators and bowties —and prepare for an unforgettable affair. Enjoy a selection of tasteful hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Seats are limited—get your tickets today and THRIVE! with us.