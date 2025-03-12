Weekend Roundup: March 14-16

Nicholls Players “33 Variations” Performance | March 13 – 16– The Nicholls Players spring show, 33 Variations by Moisés Kaufman, runs this week! Get your tickets now at: https://our.show/nichollsplayers/33variations.

Friends of the Library Book and Media Sale | March 14 – 15 from 8 AM – 5 PM and March 16 from 2 PM – 5 PM– Take home gently-used and like new books and Audiobooks! Proceeds from the book sale enable the Friends of the Library to provide high quality programming for the Terrebonne Parish Library System. The event will take place at the TPPL Main Branch Library.

Early Voting | March 15-22 from 8:30 AM – 6 PM – Read more – Read more here . (Excluding Sunday, March 16)

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou | WAS MARCH 15, RESCHEDULED TO MARCH 16 from 11 AM – 3 PM– Join Friends of Bayou Lafourche and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District as they turn Downtown Thibodaux green for a fun-filled celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou! Enjoy live music, delicious food and drinks, and the famous Cardboard Boat Race that brings out the creativity and competitive spirit in everyone. Whether you’re racing a handmade boat, cheering on your favorite team, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to love. For more detailed information click here.

Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook Off | WAS MARCH 15, RESCHEDULED TO MARCH 16 from 11 AM- 3P M– The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff features 35+ cooking teams serving their best dishes cooked in cast iron cookware. For a $10 admission fee, you can taste everything, vote for your favorite, and support a great cause! All event proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma in Terrebonne Parish and a local community beneficiary. This year, the cookoff will dedicate a large portion of proceeds to provide food and hygiene products to more than 2,000 local students in need through the Bayou Youth Equity Foundation: Mom’s Pantry program. In addition to delicious food, the Cast Iron Cookoff will have live local music, local artists displaying their work, and kid activities. You don’t want to miss this fabulous event!

Lip Sync Terrebonne | March 15 at 6 PM– In an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life, along with bringing a new fun event to the area, Lip Sync Battle was formed. We are excited to announce Season 4! We expect the new performers to just start where the previous season left off, bringing their own spin to this fun and interactive event at the Cypress Columns, in Gray.