Weekend Roundup: March 28-30

Super Cooper 5K & Fun Run | March 29 from 8 – 11 AM– Taking place at 117 Prevost Drive, in Houma, join the fun at the 19th annual Super Cooper 5K! All proceeds benefit local families whose newborn infants are admitted to our local Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Online registration begins at 7 a.m., with the 1 mile fun run beginning at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K. Participants will enjoy music, food, refreshments and fun following the races.

2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana | March 29 from 9 AM – 6 PM– The 2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana, proudly presented by Humana, returns on March 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Houma Courthouse Square! This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates twins and multiples and everyone who values family, connection, and community. From live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the exciting new Double Trouble Run, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

The Friends of the Library Book Sale! | March 29 from 9 AM – 4 PM– Get ready for the ultimate book lover’s dream! For just $5, you’ll receive a bag to stuff with as many books as you can fit—yes, really! Need more books? No problem—purchase as many bags as you like at the East Branch Library in Houma. The proceeds from this event go directly toward funding high-quality programs for children and adults, making our library a vibrant, essential part of the community. By shopping, you’re helping support literacy, learning, and local connections!

Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree | 6 – 10 PM– Held at Rendezvous, in Thibodaux, get ready to lace up your best sneakers and join us for the Girls on the Run Bayou Region Council Best Dressed Sneaker Soiree! After the fashion show, guests will enjoy sips and shops at pop ups from local boutiques, and dance the night away with our Bayou Region supermodels.

Houma Irish/Italian Parade | March 30 at 1 PM– One-of-a-kind parade in Houma! Bring a laundry basket or box for your parade throws collected! Catch a Meal of Irish/Italian Veggies! Follows the Mardi gras Parade route starts at 6307 W. Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364 Bayou Cane Cannata’s and through downtown Houma!