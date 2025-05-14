Weekend Roundup: May 16-18

Pop-Up Bromeliad & Specialty Plant Sale at Don and Shirley’s Nursery | – Located at 701 N 7th St, Thibodaux, we’ll be set up in the warehouse — rain or shine — so you can shop in comfort and discover some truly stunning bromeliads and other unique plants!

Nicholls State University Commencement Ceremonies | May 17 – Nicholls will host three commencement ceremonies in Stopher Gymnasium, each featuring a distinguished alumni guest speaker. Speakers include Dr. Jenna Chiasson, Elise Hotard Blanchard, and Dr. Barry Landry, representing the fields of education, technology, and healthcare. This is a ticketed event. To learn more, visit www.nicholls.edu/commencement.

GLPC celebrates 65 years | May 17 from 10 AM – 4 PM-Held at the GLPC Administrative Office in Cut Off, this free event will feature food, music, Fourchon goodies and a first-come, first-served opportunity to board buses for port tours throughout the duration of the celebration.

Louisiana Blackberry Festival | May 17 from 11 AM – 7 PM– Located under the twin spans in Houma, don’t miss the chance to celebrate the essence of blackberries in a lively atmosphere! Enjoy a variety of vendors, music, a recipe contest, and indulge in delicious food and drinks. Proceeds will benefit Macdonell Children Services, The Houma Shrine Club, and The Helio Foundation.

Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil | May 17 from 11 – 5 PM– The South Louisiana Veteran Outreach Center invites you to a family friendly day including All-You-Can-Eat crawfish, a Kid’s Zone, snack vendors and games in Downtown Houma! Enjoy live music by Beep Beep & the Jeeps. Admission is $20; kids 12 and under are $10. Children 2 and under are free. All proceeds go directly to helping Veterans in our community.

Brothers in Blue Fishing Rodeo | May 18 from 8 AM – 5 PM– Join the fun at the CoCo Marina for the 4th Annual Fishing Rodeo! In addition to the rodeo, guests will enjoy live music, raffles and more. Find out more here.

Fletcher Technical Community College Commencement Ceremony | 10 AM– Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell will serve as the keynote speaker at the college’s upcoming commencement ceremony. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.